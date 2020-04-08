SDSU moves online-only for summer 2020 semester, fall tuition repayment extended

San Diego State announced in a university-wide email that the summer 2020 semester will be online-only due to the current global pandemic.

The school said it expects 500 course sections to be available online for students. Classes that were originally face-to-face or hybrid will now be moved to a virtual platform, the email said.

Summer session enrollment currently open.

The decision to move summer courses online comes just short of a month after the university switched all of its spring courses online and most campus residents moved back to their homes. There is still no word as to whether fall 2020 courses will meet a similar fate.

The university is also postponing the tuition prepayment requirement for currently enrolled students who are registering for the fall 2020 semester — meaning students will have more time to pay, according to the email. The deadline is now June 15 for fall 2020 classes.

The school is also postponing Cashier Holds (C-Holds) for students who currently have outstanding balances on their accounts. This means students will be able to register for classes without being penalized.

Students are being surveyed for the school to receive an understanding of what other academic and support sources are needed, SDSU said they encourage students to complete the online form.

Along with that, any SDSU students who may be experiencing food insecurity or any other unforeseen economic uncertainties should contact the Economic Crisis Response Team and fill out the ECRT form for assistance, according to the email.