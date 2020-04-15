SDSU extends deadline for withdrawing from courses, offers limited credit/no credit option

San Diego State is extending the course withdrawal deadline to May 7 and offering a credit/no credit option for qualifying classes in an attempt to provide greater flexibility to students amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an April 15 campus-wide email.

There are currently about 3,535 spring courses that are allowing students to switch to a credit/no credit grading format, according to the email, meaning those classes will not provide letter grades at the semester’s close if students choose. Students may adopt this option until May 1 if they are enrolled in a qualifying course.

This decision comes as numerous California State University campuses, including Sacramento State, have allowed a credit/no credit option for most undergraduate courses if students choose. The CSU, which includes 23 schools in the state, is allowing campuses to make this decision on an individual basis.

The more flexible withdrawal deadline allows students to leave a spring semester course until May 7 with the permission of the dean from the school the class is offered through, according to the email. Dropped courses will display as a “W” on students’ transcripts.

The email emphasized that negative impacts from choosing either of the new course options are possible, but unlikely.

“Withdrawals or grade changes may have negative consequences for a student, depending on accreditation or licensing requirements of their academic program or their financial aid status,” the email, signed by President Adela de la Torre, University Senate Chair Mark Wheeler and Associated Students President Christian Onwuka, said.

The email also extended support to students following an incident of “zoom bombing” where a Filipinx organization’s Zoom meeting was interrupted by racist comments. Any similar incidents that occur through Zoom may be reported via Inclusive SDSU.

“We are deeply opposed to any actions motivated by racism or that serve to marginalize individuals or groups based on their social identities,” the email said. “Further, we fully support our Asian and Asian-Pacific Islander communities students.”

The latest communications indicate the university is currently in conversations regarding additional policy changes to support students academically. There are also plans underway on how to repopulate the campus once California’s stay-at-home order is lifted, which the email said will be shared at a later date.

In terms of financial support, SDSU has raised nearly $700,000 for the Economic Crisis Response Team, the email said. Students who are struggling have been referred to the team to fulfill food, housing and technology needs since the switch to online courses in mid-March. Students may request access to this support through an online form.