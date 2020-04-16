Associated Students leaders petition to expand credit/no credit option to all courses

A Change.org petition called “Expand SDSU Credit/No-Credit” was started by San Diego State’s Associated Students after the university extended the option to a limited number of courses in a Wednesday email.

The student-led petition seeks to expand the number of courses eligible for a credit/no credit option in an attempt to grant students more academic flexibility after the coronavirus pandemic forced all courses to go online-only last month.

If all courses were to take up this option, that means students would not receive a letter grade at the end of the semester.

Currently, the university has 3,535 courses that qualify for credit/no-credit, according to an April 15 campus-wide email.

“Seeing as we are in a global pandemic, we as Associated Students, believe the administration should expand the option for credit/no credit to include all classes (lower-division, upper-division, major requirement, major-prep classes, etc),” the petition says.

So far the petition has accumulated nearly 2,500 signatures and is being shared through social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram.

Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kyla Blaylock posted an update saying she hopes the University Senate will consider the petition when exploring policy changes regarding spring grades.

“This petition will allow Associated Students to come to the University Senate (on April 16) and communicate that this is what students want and hopefully encourage them to pass a new resolution,” the update said.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be posted as they become available.