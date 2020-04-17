Data: Freshmen, transfer graduation rates at SDSU among highest in CSU system

Data on graduation rates across the California State University system places San Diego State toward the top of the bunch when it comes to students who begin as full-time freshmen and transfer students alike.

In 2019, 48.2 percent of students who began as full-time freshmen at SDSU completed their degree program within four years. This is the third highest graduation rate for this group in the CSU system, with Cal Maritime and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo leading with graduation rates above 50 percent.

The figure is higher among transfer students, 53.2 percent of which graduated from SDSU in 2019 in two years. SDSU is the second highest in the system on this front, well behind Sonoma State University where 62.4 percent of transfer students graduated in two years.

To learn more about graduation rates in the CSU system, see the interactive data sets below.

The infographics above were provided to The Daily Aztec through the Cal State Student Media Wire, a news-sharing service among student newspapers across the CSU system. Data was collected and charted by Richard Tzul, news managing editor at University Times at CSU Los Angeles.