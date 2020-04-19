SDSU won’t be issuing refunds for tuition, mandatory campus fees

Smaller refunds are being offered for some gym and children's center payments

San Diego State has decided, based on current guidance from the California State University, that it will not be refunding tuition and mandatory campus fees at this time.

The decision was announced in an April 18 letter posted by Associated Students President Christian Onwuka.

However, there are other resources on campus for which funds are being reimbursed.

“It is important to understand that tuition largely funds faculty and staff costs and all support of academics,” the Financial Affairs Committee web page reads. “It also funds campus infrastructure and fixed costs for facilities debt and maintenance.”

The Aztec Recreation Center is refunding membership fees for March and won’t be charging membership until the facility reopens, according to the letter.

The letter also said SDSU Children’s Center fees are being prorated for March and will not be billing until the facility reopens.

The university is currently estimated to reimburse more than $24 million in housing, meal plans and parking permits.

Students living in university housing are being reimbursed for the prorated amount of the residence hall payments, according to the Financial Affairs Committee web page. Along with this, meal plans are also being reimbursed for the amount of the plan left when the student left campus.

Students may also apply to receive partial reimbursement for semester parking passes, according to the letter. The Parking & Transportation website said refunds are not automatic and require you to contact parking@sdsu.edu with a name, Red ID and mailing address to request a refund. The amount that is refunded is rounded to the nearest dollar.

The April 1, 2020 refund request deadline was extended through the end of May, according to the website’s COVID-19 update.

For more information about fees and tuition, visit the Financial Affairs Committee web page. The letter also encourages any questions or concerns to be submitted through Your Voice Matters.