CSU system suspends ACT/SAT requirement for future applicants due to COVID-19

The California State University system has removed the use of ACT/SAT examinations in determining admission eligibility for all of its 23 campuses for the 2021-2022 academic year.

According to a system-wide email, the change in admission eligibility will be applied only for fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 admission cycles.

CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White said in the email the decision to temporarily change admission requirements was made in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to provide equitable opportunities to prospective students.

“The California State University has provided access to a high-quality education for millions of Californians from all walks of life, and we will continue to fulfill our academic mission even during these most trying of times,” White said in the email. “This temporary change will ensure equitable access to the university and should provide some measure of relief to prospective students and their families.”

The email outlined the requirements first-time freshmen must meet to be eligible for admission, which remains the same with the exception of the standardized testing score requirement.

The email also specified the qualifying high school GPA requirements for both in-state residents and out-of-state residents.

California residents and graduates of California high schools must meet a minimum 2.50 or greater GPA while out-of-state residents need a minimum 3.0 GPA to be eligible for admission.

California residents who do not meet the minimum GPA requirement may be evaluated based on supplemental factors such as household income and extracurricular involvement.

The change in admission requirements will also be applied to impacted CSU campuses and programs that use higher admissions criteria, the email said.

“Campuses and programs designated as impacted may utilize higher “a-g” (high school course) GPA thresholds for applicants,” the email reads. “(They may also) identify supplemental criteria and their relative weights, in making admission decisions.”

Despite the email stating impacted CSU campuses may utilize higher GPA requirements, it emphasized under no circumstance will standardized testing scores be used when evaluating applicants for the 2021-2022 academic year.