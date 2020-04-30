University postpones lottery that determines residence hall placements for sophomores

San Diego State has postponed the housing lottery process that determines campus residence hall placement for students who are part of the Sophomore Success Initiative.

The decision was made due to uncertainty among universities across the country on how to approach the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were originally supposed to apply for their residence hall of choice at the end of March.

A recent announcement from SDSU, however, said lottery dates have been rescheduled for June 17 through 25.

“San Diego State University is planning for multiple scenarios for the fall 2020 semester, given continued concerns surrounding COVID-19. No decision has yet been made in regards to in-person classes or on-campus housing,” a statement from the Office of Housing Administration said.

Students will be informed of their specific lottery date the week of June 8 through the housing portal.

“We understand that this period of uncertainty can be especially difficult for our campus community and, therefore, continue to share timely updates with our campus as decisions are made,” according to the statement. “The University is weighing a variety of options: looking at academic, residential, clinical, and student-like implications, each of which will need to take into account the possibility of continued social distancing guidelines.

“As conversations are continuing, we will communicate a decision at the appropriate time, and as soon as we are able.”

Although it is unknown at this time how SDSU will proceed with in-person learning in the fall 2020 semester, according to the statement, the university continues to consult with health officials and the CSU leaders on the matter.