Teams formed to weigh academic options for fall semester

San Diego State said plans for the Fall 2020 semester are still uncertain, but the decision is planned to be announced in the beginning of May, in a university-wide email sent on April 29.

Travel suspension has been extended until July 31 and teams have been formed to analyze multiple scenarios for next semester’s academic plan.

According to the email, the teams have been working to ensure SDSU will be able to provide quality education to the students and resources to those who need them next semester. They will continue to work into the beginning of May.

“While we have not yet decided on instructional delivery for Fall 2020, every promising scenario indicates that we will be able to continue to offer exceptional instruction, maintain our research focus and continue with meaningful community engagement,” the email said.

The goals for next semester include continuing to provide access to financial aid and scholarships to students, respecting and maintaining social distancing which is required by state and federal agencies and continuing to support the many communities on campus.

COVID-19 data improves daily but the understanding of the virus itself does not, the email said.

“Also, while we are seeing improvements in the accessibility and reliability of COVID-19-related data, we still do not have the strongest projections of how COVID-19 may spread in the months ahead,” the email said. “COVID-19 remains poorly understood.”

The email reminds SDSU’s community that a number of resources are still available via virtual platforms. These resources include Counseling and Psychological Services, Student Health Services and Career Services.