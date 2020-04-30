Students sue CSU over lack of refunds for mandatory campus fees

CSU Chancellor Timothy White said earlier this month that the only refunds students would be getting would be for parking, meal plans and residence halls.

A class action lawsuit was filed Monday against the California State University system, demanding prorated refunds for mandatory campus fees that provide services no longer available to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed by Sonoma State student Akayla Miller on behalf of all people who paid fees for the spring 2020 academic semester or quarter at any of the 23 campuses within the CSU system, according to the complaint.

“CSU’s decision to transition to online classes and to instruct students to leave campus were responsible decisions to make, but it is unfair and unlawful for CSU to retain fees and costs and to pass the losses on to the students and/or their families,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Miller and other CSU students paid anywhere between $847 and $4,201 in mandatory campus fees for the 2019-2020 academic year.

At San Diego State, mandatory campus fees for the 2019-2020 school year, which are charged every semester, include:

Student Body Association Fee: $35

Student Union Fee: $237

Healthy Facility Fee: $25

Health Services Fee: $150

Instructionally Related Activity Fee: $199

Library Service Fee: $25

Student Success Fee: $213

Total: $884

The complaint states the lawsuit was made for those who can no longer benefit from the services provided by the mandatory campus fees, and did not receive a prorated refund.

Miller referred The State Hornet to her attorney when asked for comment via Twitter.

Mike Uhlenkamp, a spokesman for the CSU Chancellor’s office, said the complaint misstates the facts, as the CSU continues providing services to students after instruction was moved online.

“Campuses continue to operate, and many personal services are now provided remotely, such as counseling, advising, faculty office hours, disability student services, and even telehealth medical care,” Ulhenkamp said.

On March 19, the CSU issued its Interim CSU Refund Policies for Tuition and Fees, informing students which refunds can be provided depending on the category of the fee. Ulhenkamp said requests for refunds are already being processed.

“CSU will vigorously defend against this suit,” Uhlenkamp said.

The federal government’s response to help the CSU cover the costs associated with disruption of the pandemic is over $350 million from the $14 billion in stimulus funds set aside for higher education.

In a livestream interview with CalMatters April 2, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said that the only refunds students would be getting would be from parking, meals and residence halls.

This story was provided through the Cal State Student Wire, wire service among CSU campus newspapers. The story initially ran in Sacramento State’s The State Hornet and SDSU-specific reporting was added by Editor in Chief Bella Ross.