Former writer apologizes for previous opinion story about gender neutrality

Editor’s Note: This is an apology issued by Hannah Goldstone, a former staff writer for The Daily Aztec, in reference to an opinion story titled “We shouldn’t assume gender neutrality” that ran on March 13, 2019.

Dear Community,

It is with the sincerest regret that I issue this apology to everyone that I have offended with this article. With much thought and reflection, I realize how hurtful my words were and I am sorry that this article was ever published. Several people reached out to me and helped me recognize my privilege and how these ideas were coming off as bigotry. Please understand that this was never my intention and that I am truly sorry for publishing and spreading these harmful ideas. I never intended to convey a message of intolerance and these uninformed ideas are no longer my opinion.

Hannah Goldstone