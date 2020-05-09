SDSU moves forward in Mission Valley, eyes 2020 completion date for new stadium despite pandemic

An aerial rendering of SDSU's proposed multi-use stadium at the site of its Mission Valley expansion.

San Diego State’s proposed timeline to construct a 35,000 seat multi-use stadium in Mission Valley is moving forward as planned, despite potential setbacks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to following the previously outlined timeline for the construction of Aztec Stadium, the university’s athletic department recently began its campaign to sell exclusive ticket packages to the public.

On April 28, the university submitted the final draft Purchase and Sale Agreement to Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The university’s proposal to purchase 135 acres is expected to be completed in July 2020, if all goes according to plan, according to the Purchase and Sale Agreement cover letter signed by SDSU President Adela de la Torre.

“Despite the ongoing global pandemic San Diego State University and the City of San Diego continue to work together with planned negotiations,” the university said in an April 30 statement.

Once the land is owned by the university, SDSU plans to build the new stadium, a 34-acre River Park, 4,600 residential units and a campus expansion.

Although the university is moving forward with its plans and proposed construction timeline, some events may need to be postponed due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

“SDSU anticipates a July close of escrow per the timeline reported earlier this year,” the statement said. “However, due to social distancing guidelines, planned events, like a formal groundbreaking ceremony, may be carried out differently following the close of escrow.”

The university made another big announcement on May 6, officially launching a campaign to sell exclusive suites and ticket packages at Aztec Stadium—accompanied by a new website and Twitter account.

“Limited to four Founders Suites and 48 Founders Club Seats, this area will be home to some of SDSU’s most passionate supporters as well as leaders in the San Diego business community,” the statement said. “Founders members will receive tickets to every Aztec football game as well as nearly every event in the stadium. Guests will be treated to an upscale food and beverage experience and will receive parking adjacent to the premium entrance.”

The Mission Valley project was approved by voters in November 2018, when the measure competed against a proposal to build a soccer stadium and bring a Major League Soccer team to San Diego.

According to the Purchase and Sale Agreement cover letter, the university assembled a negotiating team in charge of securing the Mission Valley site by executing a deal with the city — of primary importance to the SDSU community and the university.

“This site represents our best opportunity to expand SDSU in order to serve the tens of thousands students that look to achieve the benefits of higher education through our campus,” the cover letter said.

California State University Chancellor Timothy White is expected to sign the Purchase and Sale Agreement by May 5, as requested by the city of San Diego, according to the cover letter.

The agreement will then be presented to the San Diego City Council on May 19.