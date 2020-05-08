SDSU students begin receiving CARES Act disbursements

Numerous San Diego State students reported receiving direct payments from the university last night as part of a federal stimulus program.

Campus officials have yet to explain the metrics used to determine how much money each student gets, but students have reported receiving between $250 and $800 through their financial aid portals.

Student recipients received an email saying their financial aid eligibility had been adjusted and that the funds would be placed in their accounts through direct deposit.

The money was provided to SDSU through the CARES Act, a federal stimulus program passed in March to financially support citizens through the coronavirus pandemic.

SDSU received a total allocation of $29,394,934 as part of the legislation, $14,697,467 of which was required to to be distributed to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants.

“The funding we have received for our students, which students do not have to pay back, will provide much needed assistance for food, housing, care and other urgent needs,” campus officials said in a May 8 campus-wide email.

The email said students from both the main campus and SDSU Imperial Valley should expect more updates about the disbursements next week.