Reese Savoie, Jack Molmud, and Amal Younis

Peter Curry is a third year journalism and media studies major. Curry talks to Senior Staff Reporter Reese Savoie on his experiences dealing with mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic along with postponed graduation.

This is episode two of San Diego State Uprooted — a series where students are interviewed about the ongoing struggle of finishing up the semester amid a global pandemic.