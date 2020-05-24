SDSU provides information about Disaster Relief for Immigrants Fund

San Diego State University announced the implementation of a state program that allows undocumented employees and students to receive COVID-19 relief funds.

California launched the Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants (DRAI) Fund which can assist both employees and students in the California State University system.

“Our state is now offering financial assistance to employees who are ineligible for other forms of assistance, including those who have DACA work permits, and were therefore excluded from receiving federal unemployment benefits and stimulus checks,” a university email said.

Those who qualify for the assistance can receive between $500 and $1000 in aid according to the email.

“The one-time, state-funded disaster relief assistance will go to those who are ineligible for other forms of assistance including assistance under federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act.) and pandemic unemployment benefits, because of their immigration status,” the email said.

The Disaster Relief Assistance for Immigrants will work on a first come first serve basis. Those who wish to seek aid can visit the table provided in the email regarding locations, organizations, and contact information.

For more information, visit the California Department of Social Services site and their FAQs page.