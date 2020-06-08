University email brings SDSU Flex into clearer focus

In an email blast Monday morning, San Diego State President Adela de la Torre provided more details about the university’s plan to repopulate campus and offer both in-person and virtual instruction this fall.

The plan, branded as SDSU Flex, was first announced in early May after California State University Chancellor Timothy White directed all 23 CSU campuses to plan for virtual instruction for fall 2020.

“I have a high level of confidence that, through our plan, we will offer an exceptional education and experience for our students, no matter their physical location,” de la Torre said in the email.

Under SDSU Flex, the university will offer 200 in-person courses, with an expected enrollment between 7,000 and 8,200 students, the email stated. The majority of courses being offered on-campus are labs, art and music classes. A full list of courses available in-person is available on the Office of the Registrar’s website.

Additionally, SDSU will reopen residence halls, though only at 54% capacity, the email said.

Nearly 3,500 students will be permitted to live on campus, with guarantees given to non-local first-time freshmen, non-local sophomores with in-person classes, Guardian and Presidential Scholars, student-athletes and students with accessibility needs and emergency housing needs.

The majority of classes will remain online. Though unlike the hasty transition to virtual learning students experienced in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SDSU Flex calls for significant investment in faculty training.

“Teaching, learning and technology experts are providing in-depth training that will reach 75% of all faculty members by the end of this summer,” the email said.

The future of SDSU’s athletic programs is still unclear but any plans regarding the repopulation of athletics will follow NCAA, federal, state, county and university guidelines. Details regarding conference play are still unclear, the email said.

“I am grateful, through SDSU Flex, that we will continue providing opportunities to connect, collaborate and celebrate, all in the tradition of what makes our SDSU family whole,” de la Torre said.

More information is available at the SDSU Flex webpage.