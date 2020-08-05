Following the NCAA’s lead, Mountain West Conference announces revised fall sports schedule, guidelines

Fans will have to wait a few weeks longer to watch the San Diego State football team. That includes senior defensive back Tariq Thompson (pictured tackling a San José State player during the Aztecs' 27-17 win over the Spartans on October 19, 2019 in San José, California). Thompson received a preseason honor from the Mountain West Conference after he was named first team All-MW Defense.

The Mountain West Conference Board of Directors revealed a revised fall sports schedule and other guidelines on Wednesday.

The new plan coincides with requirements announced by the NCAA Board of Governors in an effort to limit student-athletes’ exposure to COVID-19.

“This decision is designed to allow additional time to monitor ongoing developments related to the status of the COVID-19 virus, continue all necessary preparations for the potential return to competition and retain the opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their respective sports,” a conference press release said.

Football games are now scheduled to begin the week of September 26. The revision allows MWC schools to play in eight conference and two non-conference games.

With the changes in effect, the conference championship game is scheduled to take place on Dec. 5, 12 or 19.

“It is exciting to get some positive news about a football season, but the safety and health is the first thing,” SDSU football head coach Brady Hoke told GoAztecs. “I like the way our student-athletes have understood why we are doing it. Our guys want to play football and they know we can be a great example of how to follow procedures that are for the safety of everybody involved.”

Fall Olympic sports— including cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball— now have conference-only schedules.

The earliest these teams can play is the week of September 26.

Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball conference winners will only be determined by regular-season play, meaning there will be no conference championship for each sport.

New schedule changes are in development and will be in effect in “the coming weeks” for fall Olympic sports, the MWC press release said.

Other swimming and diving, indoor track and field, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, softball and baseball events are canceled. Workout and training sessions are subject to NCAA legislation and guidance, university review and local and state regulations.

“We will continue to gather the best medical information available and lean on advice from public health professionals, as well as state and local officials, as we make decisions and necessary adjustments in the future,” said Chair of the MWC Board of Directors and San José State President Dr. Mary Papazian.