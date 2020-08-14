Women’s basketball acquires graduate transfer from TCU

San Diego State women’s basketball head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson announced the graduate transfer signing of guard Alex Crain, who is eligible to play for the next two seasons.

Terry-Hutson said as a grad transfer, Crain can provide wisdom to the team, especially coming from Texas Christian University and the Big 12 Conference.

“Alex will bring athleticism and experience to the team,” Terry-Hutson said in a press release. “She can attack off the dribble, knock down threes and is an elite on-ball defender. She is extremely intelligent, both in terms of her performance in the classroom and her IQ on the court, and we are thrilled to add her to our family.”

Recently, Crain graduated with a bachelor’s in political science with a minor in philosophy from TCU. She made the Academic All-Big 12 First Team at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

The 5-foot-9 guard said she wanted to come to SDSU not just for athletics, but for the future opportunities and memories she will create.

“I decided to come to San Diego State because I believe I can accomplish great things with this team and coaching staff,” Crain said in a press release. “The academics and the opportunities I will have at SDSU are unbeatable and most of all, it just felt like home to me.”

Crain was rated a three-star prospect by espnW and Prospects Nation before her time at TCU and is a player who can score, but also pass and defend.

In Crain’s final home game in Fort Worth, Texas, she had a season-high seven points and a career-high five assists against Oklahoma.

With the graduation of guard Taylor Kalmer, Crain looks to fit into the guard depth chart along with senior Téa Adams, juniors Sophia Ramos, Jayden Perez and Mercedes Staples and sophomore Talia Sireni along with two freshmen guards.

Crain is one of eight newcomers, including Staples, and five Texans, including Ramos and sophomore Mallory Adams, on the 2020-21 roster.