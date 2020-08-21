Covid-19 Update: Student tests positive, risk to campus remains low

Late Thursday night San Diego State Student Health Services Director Libby Skiles informed the campus community in an email that a student had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases at SDSU since March to 25.

The student was asymptomatic and had not been on campus since Aug. 19. They are currently self-isolating and the risk to campus is deemed low, the email stated.

The student had been to Fowler Athletic Center and no other spaces utilized by the general community. Those known to have come in contact with the student have been notified and are following established protocols for isolation, according to the email.

The areas the student spent time, including Fowler Athletic Center, have been cleaned and disinfected, in addition to the enhanced cleaning of campus spaces.

This news comes just as SDSU is welcoming 2,600 students to on-campus housing and preparing to resume some in-person labs and classes on Aug. 24.

To decrease their risk of contracting COVID-19 students are encouraged to wear facial coverings, follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water.

Students, faculty and staff can also take the SDSU Health Commitment to protect themselves, others and the community.

For more information consult SDSU’s COVID-19 webpage.