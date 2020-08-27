For+the+second+day+in+a+row+San+Diego+State+reports+two+new+COVID-19+cases

Another two unrelated cases of COVID-19 have been reported at San Diego State. These new cases bring the total number reported at SDSU to 29 and the number reported this week alone to four.

All students living on campus and essential personnel were notified of the new cases via email Thursday afternoon, in accordance with the university’s COVID-19 Case Communications Protocol.

“Dear SDSU Community,” the email beings, “We are writing to inform you of two new cases of COVID-19 among students. These two cases are unrelated to one another, and are also unrelated to the two cases confirmed yesterday, Aug. 26.”

The two students, who reside off-campus, are currently self-isolating and did not interact with any SDSU employees or spaces other than the Student Health Services Outdoor COVID-10 Test Collection Booth.

The university has identified and contacted the individuals know to have direct contact with the students and all are following public health protocols for isolation and quarantine, the email said.

The risk to campus still remains low, according to the university.

SDSU offers free COVID-19 testing to all currently enrolled students. Testing is available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, students can call Student Health Services at 619-594-4325. Online appointments can also be scheduled through HealtheConnect, SDSU’s secure online health portal.

San Diego County also operates a free, drive-through testing site at SDSU located at 6200 Alvarado Road in Parking Lot 17B. The county testing site is open to the public and appointments can be made through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency testing website.

Students visiting and living on campus are highly encouraged to practice social responsibility by wearing facial coverings, avoiding large gatherings and washing their hands frequently.

More information regarding COVID-19 resources provided by SDSU can be found on the university’s coronavirus webpage.

