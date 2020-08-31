BREAKING: 13 new COVID-19 cases reported, including three among on-campus students

On Monday, SDSU reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 among students. Three of these were students living on campus at Zapotec, Villa Alvarado and South Campus Plaza North.

For the first time this semester, three of the new cases were among students living on campus in Villa Alvarado Apartments, Zapotec, and South Campus North, according to the university-wide email.

“Two on-campus students have been moved to a designated isolation room, per SDSU’s Office of Housing Administration COVID-19 protocol,” the email said. “The other student was already isolating away from campus, prior to seeking testing this weekend. All are recovering well.”

The remaining 10 COVID-19 cases are among students living off-campus. None of the students have attended any in-person classes according to the email and the majority only interacted with the Student Health Services testing location. One student briefly visited the SDSU Bookstore, the email said.

The student who tested positive for COVID-19 at M@college Apartments is currently isolating and “recovering well” according to the university email.

On-campus students who test positive for COVID-19 are contacted by a response team, who evaluates the situation ensuring the student is isolated and those who were in contact with the student are quarantined.

“Prior to the fall 2020 semester, several campus apartment buildings were designated as isolation spaces for confirmed cases,” the email said. “Isolation kits containing bathroom tissue, paper towels, disinfectant/cleaning spray bottle, liquid hand soap, and hand sanitizer are provided. Food and meal delivery is also arranged.”

SDSU will not share details about the students who have contracted COVID-19 for privacy reasons. The threat to campus remains low according to the email, but caution is advised.

The COVID-19 situation at SDSU appears to be escalating. On Saturday, reporters from The San Diego Union-Tribune observed large groups of students (about 200) walking on campus and in surrounding neighborhoods, many without masks.

The university also hired Elite Security to pressure students to comply with San Diego County health orders and the SDSU Student Code of Conduct.

Students who are symptomatic or have been exposed to COVID-19 are encouraged to seek testing from the SHS Test Collection Booth.

As always, students are encouraged to follow basic prevention techniques.

“Again, we encourage all on campus to continue using these prevention techniques, including wearing facial coverings and following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidance to protect yourself and those around you,” the email said. “Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, and frequently, is one of the most important ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

SDSU’s COVID-19 site is available with additional information and is updated as new information becomes available.

COVID-19 Testing and Resources:

SDSU offers free COVID-19 testing to all currently enrolled students. Testing is available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, students can call Student Health Services at 619-594-4325. Online appointments can also be scheduled through HealtheConnect, SDSU’s secure online health portal.

San Diego County also operates a free, drive-through testing site at SDSU located at 6200 Alvarado Road in Parking Lot 17B. The county testing site is open to the public and appointments can be made through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency testing website.

Students visiting and living on campus are highly encouraged to practice social responsibility by wearing facial coverings, avoiding large gatherings and washing their hands frequently.

More information regarding COVID-19 resources provided by SDSU can be found on the university’s coronavirus webpage.