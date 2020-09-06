SDSU issues ‘stay at home’ order to on-campus residents

In light of the holiday weekend, San Diego State has issued a “Stay at Home” order to all students living in on-campus housing.

In an email sent out this morning, the university announced that the order will go into effect on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. until Sept. 8 at 6 a.m.

The order comes a day after the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced they were investigating 14 separate clusters of COVID-19. On Saturday, the university confirmed an additional 39 cases bringing the total number of positive cases among students since Aug. 24 to 223.

Students are allowed to leave their dorms for essentials, such as medical care, food, work travel and exercising, as long as facial coverings are worn. Those who violate the mandate are subject to “disciplinary consequences,” according to the email.

“COVID-19 protocols and policies are designed to protect the health and safety of the entire campus community,” the email stated. “Students who violate SDSU policies and public health orders will be referred for student discipline proceedings, which could lead to sanctions up to and including suspension and, in extreme circumstances, expulsion.”

While the “Stay at Home” order only applies to students in campus residence halls, the email also urges students living in the College Area to remain home to prevent the spread.

There will be security patrolling on- and off-campus throughout the week to report any violations to the university.

Since the increase in cases, all classes have shifted to an online format to prevent further risk. For students in need of wifi, the university includes a map of outdoor study areas on campus. Facial coverings must be worn by anyone that is on campus.

For daily health checks, students can use Presence or other online screening options. Those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive are urged to get tested.

Testing Information

Testing options have been expanded for SDSU students.

“Earlier this week, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) expanded testing for SDSU students at the County of San Diego-operated, drive-up coronavirus testing site, located in parking lot 17B at 6200 Alvarado Road,” the email said. “HHSA is offering 400 tests per day at the drive-up location through Saturday as part of its increased testing efforts.”

The next nearest free testing facility for SDSU students is the San Diego Tubman-Chavez Community Center. The center is located at 415 Euclid Ave.

On Sept. 8 San Diego County’s parking lot 17B will also become a free walk-up testing facility. More information is available on the county’s testing website.

Testing is also available at Student Health Services. To schedule an appointment, students can call Student Health Services at 619-594-4325. Online appointments can also be scheduled through HealtheConnect, SDSU’s secure online health portal.