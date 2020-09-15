Letter from the editor: A lot has changed, but we’re still here

The Daily Aztec newsroom in the basement of the Education and Business Administration building.

There are so many reminders of the old normal that have made living in the new normal even harder.

Up until a week before the start of the semester, the March 11 issue of The Daily Aztec was still sitting in newsstands. From where I stand today, it’s funny to look back at the headlines from that week when classes moved online and campus closed. There’s a full-page ad for the Greenfest concert headlined by Young The Giant and the sports section was getting ready to close out their coverage of an unprecedented men’s basketball season.

We had only just begun to realize the crisis on the horizon.

Fast forward to today and it feels like déjà vu. We’re seeing cases surge, students are panicking and the team at The Daily Aztec is working harder than ever to keep the campus community informed, wherever they may be. The only difference is that so much as changed.

However, a pandemic won’t change the fact that for over 100 years student journalists at The Daily Aztec have delivered the news to SDSU students without fail.

While we won’t be publishing our weekly print edition for the foreseeable future, The Daily Aztec’s award-winning work, made possible by a dedicated team of editors, writers, photographers and designers, is more accessible — and more important — than ever.

SDSU is in the middle of an escalating coronavirus outbreak, a budget crisis is looming, the university is embarking on a multi-billion-dollar expansion into Mission Valley and students and faculty are working hard to adapt to new methods of learning and teaching.

We’re also 49 days away from arguably the most consequential election of the last 50 years.

The stakes are pretty high and the pressure is on.

Yet, even as SDSU and the nation appear to be heading deeper into a period of uncertainty, my hope as Editor in Chief is that The Daily Aztec will be a resource for students, faculty and staff to stay connected and thrive, regardless of whether they are on-campus, in California or on the other side of the globe.

Just as we have been doing since even before the pandemic, we are working hard to earn our readers’ support and trust. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter, like us on Facebook or subscribe to our newsletter and YouTube channel.

I know a lot of things have changed since March, but we’re still here.