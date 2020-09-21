Aztec Recreation Center provides new ways to get active during pandemic

The ARC Express is one of two Aztec Recreation Center locations on campus that is closed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people have had to change our lifestyles drastically. This includes finding new workout routines while gyms are closed. While state guidelines have forced indoor gyms to close, the Aztec Recreation Center found a way to work around it and keep students safe.

On Aug. 19, the ARC opened a new outdoor exercise facility for the students to experience on campus.

Accounting senior Calista Callegari has attended the ARC regularly since her freshman year. For her, the outdoor facility still provides her with a place to break a sweat.

“I have been going to the ARC ever since I was a freshman and despite the new regulations I have been loving the outdoor opportunities, ” Callegari said, “It allows me a chance to get some fresh air and get a workout in.”

Along with the opening of an outdoor facility, the ARC has a host of other opportunities to get your workout in during the pandemic.

They have reopened the Aztec Aquaplex, ENS field and tennis courts. New outdoor group fitness classes and cardio equipment have been placed on the terrace of the ARC Express. However, with the new openings, comes new regulations.

Amy Schiller, Aztec Recreations Marketing Coordinator, worked with Associated Students to develop a strict and safe protocol for reopening.

“Aztec Recreation operations include enhanced cleaning protocols: deep cleaning in between reservations, enhanced disinfecting including electrostatic spraying and added self-cleaning stations throughout each facility,” Schiller said.

According to the Aztec Recreation website, many activities that were offered before the pandemic will continue with guidelines in place.

Each student must make a reservation time before they can attend. Students can reserve a spot at their desired activity on the ARC’s website.

“The reservation system allows for students to plan ahead what they want their workout to consist of,” Schiller said. “Many of our reservation time slots have open capacity, so there is ample opportunity for students to participate and join Aztec Recreation.”

With most of our everyday lives consisting of staring at a screen, ARC Outdoors allows students to get up and be active.

“It’s honestly such a nice break to be able to go outside and move,” Callegari said. “I sit at my computer all day doing zoom lectures and homework. Going to the ARC gives me a much-needed break while still being close by.”

Upon asking what the plans would look like for the ARC while the pandemic continues, a few have already been put in place.

“We are planning to reopen facilities and programs in phases and our team is closely monitoring guidance from public health officials and the CSU to develop plans for when and how we can reopen safely,” Schiller said. “ARC Outdoors is phase one in this process. We will continue to share updates as more recreation opportunities become available.”

For more information on ARC Outdoors and updates on the facilities, visit the ARC website.