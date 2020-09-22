COVID-19 Update: Total SDSU cases nearing 1,000, four new cases among faculty/staff, 30 among students

The number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 associated with San Diego State is nearing 1,000 as the university reported 30 new confirmed and probable cases among students and two among faculty and staff on Sept. 22.

Since the start of the semester, 340 students living on-campus have tested positive for COVID-19 and 570 students living off-campus throughout the county and around the College Area have tested positive, according to SDSU’s COVID-19 Case Alert Protocol webpage.

According to the university, 57 students are currently in isolation housing, and 164 are quarantined in their on-campus residences.

This is the second day in a row SDSU has reported 30 new cases among students, two days after the university reported 48 new cases on Sept. 20, the highest daily increase since 53 new cases were reported on Sept. 11.

Over the weekend, SDSU reported the first positive case among its faculty and staff on Sept. 20 and has since reported 3 more cases. These cases are associated with the SDSU Research Foundation, an auxiliary of SDSU. Currently, 11 additional employees are self-isolating after coming in contact with colleagues that tested positive.

None of the cases reported among students or faculty/staff are related to campus operations or in-person instruction.

Testing Information

San Diego County has expanded its testing capacity at SDSU. The county-operated testing site at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center on 55th Street is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are required and it is open to all students, faculty and staff. More information about COVID-19 testing offered by San Diego County is available on the county’s testing webpage.

SDSU Student Health Services continues to offer free testing for all registered SDSU students, faculty and staff. Appointments can be made by calling (619) 594-4325 or through SDSU’s secure health portal HealtheConnect.