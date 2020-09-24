Mountain West Conference announces football will be played this fall

On Thursday night, the MWC Board of Directors voted to begin a shortened football season on Oct. 24 after announcing season postponement last month

Then-freshman wide receiver Jesse Matthews (left) and then-sophomore wide receiver Kobe Smith celebrate after a play during the Aztecs' 48-11 win over Central Michigan on Dec. 21, 2019 at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

The Mountain West Conference announced it will reverse course on its earlier decision to postpone its football season to the spring, and begin playing games next month.

The conference made the official announcement on Thursday night via social media.

San Diego State football will begin its season on Oct. 24 with a shortened schedule of eight conference games. Should the Aztecs find themselves in the conference championship game, that will take place on Dec. 19.

“I am very excited that our football student-athletes are going to have the opportunity to compete this Fall,” athletic director John David Wicker said in a press release on Thursday night. “While we still have work to do with campus and local county colleagues on a full return to play, we have made significant strides in returning our players to practice in a safe and healthy manner.”

The return of the season is pending the approval of state, county and local officials. While there has been no word from officials yet on what approval has been granted, other factors would indicate that SDSU should have no issues playing their season.

The Aztecs’ new temporary home, Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., is currently playing host to the MLS’ LA Galaxy.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, SDSU should get the green light to play in Carson.

In a press conference last Wednesday, head coach Brady Hoke referred to an MWC call that he described as “very good.”

“I know our players want to play, (and) throughout the league we want to do what’s best for them,” Hoke said.

As of Thursday night, it is currently unclear if all 12 of the conference’s teams will go through with the season.

Aztec players spent Thursday night reacting to the news that they would get to play football again.

More information will be released by the conference in the coming days.