San Diego State releases revised 2020 season schedule

The San Diego State football team huddles around then-senior linebacker Kyahva Tezino as he gives a pregame speech. The game resulted in a 48-11 win over Central Michigan on Dec. 21, 2019 at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque.

In conjunction with the Mountain West Conference, San Diego State football released an updated 2020 season schedule via a press release on Oct. 1.

Last Thursday, the conference announced the season will start on Oct. 24. That’s when the Aztecs are set to host UNLV in SDSU’s season opener, which will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Every SDSU home game will be played in Carson this season.

The Aztecs are scheduled to follow up their home opener with a Halloween clash against Utah State on the road. After that matchup, the Aztecs will host San José State and Hawai’i at Dignity Health on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, respectively.

The Aztecs will then take a brief road trip to play against Nevada on Nov. 21 and Fresno State on Nov. 28.

In-conference action will wrap up on Dec. 5, when the Aztecs host Colorado State.

SDSU is set to play one non-conference game on Dec. 12 to complete its eight-game schedule. That game will be played against an opponent to be determined.

One of those opponents could be BYU, who SDSU was supposed to face on Nov. 14 in the initial 2020 season schedule. Boise State is one MWC team scheduled to host the Cougars on Nov. 7.

Conference play will conclude in the Mountain West Championship Game on Dec. 19, which will be hosted by the team with the highest winning percentage in regular season conference play.The Aztecs are looking to improve on a 10-3 record in 2019, which culminated in the team’s 48-11 New Mexico Bowl game victory over Central Michigan last December.