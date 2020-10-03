IFC hosts month-long blood and plasma drive

The beginning of October kicks off International Plasma Awareness week and the Interfraternity Council is calling on San Diego State students to donate their blood and COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

The month-long campaign is reaching out to over 1,000 SDSU students who have tested positive for the coronavirus and may have plasma that can treat those who are currently combating the virus.

IFC President Lee Abed is urging students living on and off of campus to do their research and discover the life and death importance of donating blood and convalescent plasma.

“Every donation can save three to four lives. The more people that can go out and donate, the more people we can positively impact in our community,” Abed said.

To qualify, donors are required to have been symptom free for 28 days. After filling out an application, donations can be made by using the code “SDSU” at any of the San Diego Blood Bank donation centers.

The FDA website says there is no approved treatment for COVID-19, but the antibodies in convalescent plasma are known to effectively help patients recover.

The IFC originally planned the event as a two-day drive, but it was extended until Oct. 31 so students who tested positive during the spike in September could participate.

Most colleges and high schools are learning virtually and are unable to organize traditional fall semester blood drives like in previous years.

“This loss is causing a shortage in the blood supply,” San Diego Blood Bank said in a press release.

The accelerating rate of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the semester, and the pressing need in the community for plasma and blood, made this cause an easy choice for the IFC and its partners.

“When we heard there was a tangible way SDSU students could help our community, we were inspired to act,” Evan Fergusson, IFC vice president of programming said. “This is an opportunity to turn the outbreak among SDSU students into something meaningful and life giving for others.”

The IFC and all of its partners, including SDSU’s College Panhellenic Association, are united in their efforts to drive student donations.

“I think our community has realized this is a big issue that we don’t necessarily have the answers for, but we’ve been able to still continue in our mission of leadership and community,” Abed said.

Abed continued. “It’s been my goal since day one to make the best out of the cards that we were given.”

To see if you are eligible to donate plasma, or to donate blood, visit the San Diego Blood Bank website.