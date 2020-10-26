Review: Do-It-Yourself Starbucks Drinks with a vegan twist

It’s that time of year where the leaves start changing, the air starts cooling and the distinct feeling of fall is around us. With the arrival of this wonderful season comes the need for coffee to compliment the change in the weather.

Recently, VegNews came out with a guide for ordering Fall vegan-friendly drinks at Starbucks. They included crowd favorites such as the Salted Caramel Mocha, Caramel Apple Spice, Toffee Nut Latte and more. It’s the perfect guide for someone who’s making a trip to Starbucks, but what about those of us who are stuck indoors? What about those who have a busy morning with no time to wait in the long lines?

Well, look no further because here’s five easy do-it-yourself Fall inspired Starbucks drinks made vegan. All the ingredients can be found at your local Walmart or Target or ordered on Amazon.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Unfortunately, the Pumpkin Cream cold brew foam at Starbucks contains milk, which is from cows, however, there’s a simple way to replicate this treasure at home.

To start, grab some cold-brewed coffee that can either be prepared overnight or purchased pre-made at a local grocery store, vanilla syrup, almond-based pumpkin spice creamer and pumpkin pie spice for your topping.

Pour the cold brew in the cup of choice, no specific measurements, and add vanilla syrup to sweeten. Next, add your pumpkin spice creamer. If you want a froth texture, add creamer to a froth maker or manually froth beforehand.

Lastly, sprinkle with a little pumpkin spice powder and it’s ready to go!

Butterbeer Latte

No matter what Hogwarts house you’re in, this latte is perfect for a magical day.

All you need is freshly brewed coffee (for a stronger taste similar to traditional lattes, get espresso grounds instead of regular coffee grounds), dairy-free milk of choice, toffee nut syrup, cinnamon dolce syrup, caramel syrup and sea salt.

Brew your coffee while preparing the froth with dairy-free milk. Add a pump of toffee nut, cinnamon dolce and caramel syrup to your brewed coffee and mix. Add the froth on top with a sprinkle of sea salt and enjoy.

Flavored Mocha

For this fall-inspired beverage, you need freshly brewed coffee, vegan hot cocoa powder, a choice of non-dairy milk and a choice of syrup flavoring.

Follow the instructions given for hot-cocoa and add it with the brewed coffee. Add syrup for flavor and sugar for sweetness. To jazz up this coffee, you can add non-dairy whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle made from melted vegan chocolate chips.

If you’re not feeling the hot version of this drink, then brew your coffee the night before and store in the fridge and prepare cocoa powder with cold milk instead of hot. Add some ice to the mix and voila!

Toffee Nut Latte

For this latte, all you need is brewed coffee (for a stronger taste, get espresso grounds instead of regular coffee grounds), toffee nut syrup and plant-based milk of choice.

Simply follow the steps to making the froth of a latte. Add 2-3 pumps of toffee nut syrup to your brewed coffee and top it with your froth.

Unfortunately, the only thing missing from this Starbucks inspired drink is their toffee nut sprinkles which aren’t vegan friendly, but you can always opt for a sprinkle of cinnamon or other toppings of choice.

Caramel Apple Spice

Is it really the start of the fall season if we don’t add apple spice to the list?

For this simple drink, the only ingredients needed are cinnamon dolce syrup and apple juice. This drink also has whipped cream and caramel sauce which aren’t vegan-friendly but you can find dairy-free whip cream at varying online stores and DIY your own vegan caramel sauce.

First, you want to steam the apple juice over medium heat, do not boil it.

Once steamed pour into a cup of your choice and immediately add 3 to 4 pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup. Top it off with a swirl of whip cream and a drizzle of vegan caramel sauce.

Welcome and embrace the vibes of fall with these easy do-it-yourself Starbucks inspired drinks while skipping the lines and saving money in the process.