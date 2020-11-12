The Bite: New Vegan-Friendly food to ring in the fall season

Fall is the time for cool weather, colorful leaves, cozy sweaters, lifetime movies, and most importantly, delicious food.

To honor this special season, here are five vegan-friendly meals and snacks that bring all the cozy vibes to your home. All the ingredients can be found at Trader Joe’s or Walmart.

Pumpkin Pie Oat Cookies

This treat can be enjoyed for breakfast or for an evening snack. The main ingredients are pumpkin chocolate chunk oatmeal cookie mix, plant-based butter, a banana and coconut whipped cream.

Begin by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. From there, simply follow the instructions on the cookie mix – but replace eggs with half of a mashed banana.

Bake for about 16 to 20 minutes and let cool. This treat can also be topped off with a swirl of coconut whipped cream.

Taco Soup

For fans of “Taco Tuesdays,” this dish is a perfect way to jazz things up for the fall season.

For this dish, you need taco seasoning, tomato sauce, corn, kidney beans, onions, vegan cheese, plant-based ground beef (optional) and pumpkin tortilla chips.

Add the tomato sauce to a pot with one can of water and then combine corn, kidney beans, chopped onions and taco seasoning over medium to low heat. Stir the soup occasionally

until heated.

Next, place in a bowl of choice and top with vegan cheese. Enjoy this soup with a side of pumpkin tortilla chips.

Sweet Potato Over Rice

All this meal requires is a sweet potato, brown sugar, plant-based butter, rice and seasoning of choice.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees, wrap the sweet potato in aluminum foil, use a knife to create a few slits into the potato and place in the oven for an hour or until softened. Prepare the rice as instructed on the package and add seasoning of choice.

Heat some butter in the microwave until melted, add brown sugar and stir. No specific measurements required.

After everything is ready, slice the potato open and add brown sugar mix. Place the potato on top of the rice or on the side and enjoy!

Maple Coffee Smoothie

Here’s a perfect treat to kick off your morning this fall. The ingredients include maple oat milk, cold brew coffee, ice and a frozen banana.

Combine these ingredients in a blender and blend to a consistency of choice. For extra flavor, add a few drops of maple syrup to the mix. Then pour the smoothie into a cup or mason jar and you’re ready to take on the day!

Cinnamon-Sugar Baked Apple Slices

Got a sweet tooth? Then this simple treat will for sure become a kitchen favorite!

The only ingredients needed are sugar, salt, plant-based butter, cinnamon and apples.

To start, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Next, peel and cut the apples into slices and coat with sugar, cinnamon and a pinch of salt by mixing in a bowl or shaking in a ziplock bag.

After coating, spread the apple slices on a greased pan (layering is okay) and add a few spoonfuls of butter on top. Bake for about 25 to 30 minutes.

To spice it up, scoop some vanilla non-dairy ice-cream on top of the finishing product.

This fall, change up traditional meals and treats by adding a vegan twist to them!