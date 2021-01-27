Football update: Quarterbacks, tight end entering transfer portal

San Diego State football senior tight end Nolan Givan (#85), junior wide receiver Ethan Dedeaux (#81) and sophomore quarterback Carson Baker (#3) stand at the back of the Aztecs’ huddle before SDSU’s 29-17 win against Colorado State on Dec. 5, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Givan and Baker entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 25.

After an up-and-down 2020 season, San Diego State football sophomore quarterback Carson Baker has called it a career wearing the Scarlet and Black, announcing he will enter the transfer portal on Jan. 25 via Twitter.

The Helix High product played six games for the Aztecs (4-4) in 2020, starting in each of the first four before being benched. Baker completed 59 of his 104 passes for 617 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as rushing for one touchdown.

Baker broke out as the Aztecs starting quarterback in the finale of the 2019 season, completing 19 of 24 passes (79.2%) for 172 yards and a touchdown, leading the Scarlet and Black over then-sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson and the Brigham Young Cougars 13-3.

He leaves SDSU with a 60.9 completion percentage for 789 yards, four touchdown passes and three interceptions while starting five of his seven games played.

I have officially entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you to the San Diego State program. I am exicted for my next journey! — Carson Baker (@Cbakess9) January 26, 2021

Junior quarterback Mark Salazar is also entering the transfer pool, as he announced the decision on Twitter on Jan. 21. Salazar hadn’t played a snap for the Aztecs coming out of nearby Rancho Bernardo High.

Thank you SDSU. On to the next chapter… pic.twitter.com/dL3V8FHgzk — Mark Salazar (@noooboost) January 21, 2021

Two quarterbacks transferring out of SDSU could be a sign of things to come after the Aztecs signed incoming freshman quarterback Will Haskell and Mississippi State transfer redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayden, who has three years of eligibility remaining.

Nolan Givan also announced he will be joining Baker and Salazar in the transfer portal on Jan. 25. The senior tight end enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining. The Ball State transfer caught three passes for 34 yards while serving as the Aztecs blocking tight end in 2020. Givan has 54 catches for 386 yards and six touchdowns in four collegiate seasons at Ball State and SDSU.