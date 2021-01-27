SDSU+has+good+intentions+in+creating+rest+and+recovery+days

Rest and Recovery days are often used in terms of exercise. Getting enough rest after a high-level performance gives the body time to repair and strengthen itself. Recovery allows the body to replenish its energy. Without sufficient time to recharge, the body will continue to break down from intensive exercise. This also applies to mental health, the brain is just as important as the rest of our body, especially if you are a college student.

On Dec. 1, 2020, it was decided that instead of a spring break, San Diego State would take days throughout the semester where there would be no class and designate them as “rest and recovery days”.

Students were outraged by this decision, upset that despite paying a large amount of money in university tuition and fees they would not receive a spring break. However, there are plenty of pros and cons when looking at the situation.

Although a great school, SDSU is considered a party school. Playboy Magazine has previously designated it as such. So is this why administrators cut spring break?

SDSU had the right intentions by trying to keep COVID-19 infection numbers down. The fact is students are still living on campus and in the College Area and time off from school could possibly lead to large gatherings and travel, increasing students’ chances of coming into contact with the virus.

Even still, the cons outweigh the pros in this case. Students wasted no time in making sure their voices were heard, creating a petition to fight against the decision. More than16,000 students have signed it, and hundreds left comments with reasons much more sensible than partying. Students are working hard to obtain their degree in four years, transfer students like myself are working hard to get out in two. Between taking 15 to 21 units a semester, study hours and homework it’s a lot of time and effort. To have no real and consecutive break period is stressful.

Stress can manifest in the body in a number of ways and with these rest and recovery days spread out through the semester, there is really no time to take a break. One day a month is not really enough to recover from a college student’s typical workload. Sure, I don’t have to show up to class but what about catching up on notes or homework? It really only gives me a day to fall behind or get ahead. That’s neither rest nor recovery by any definition.

Spring break is essential in that it allows SDSU students, like myself, the opportunity to not have to think about school for a week. While I see both sides of the argument and acknowledge the university is doing what it thinks is best, I am a human — not a robot — and I can only take so much before I’m overloaded with stress. Many of my peers are in the same situation.

While it’s not an ideal situation, it also doesn’t look like things will change. In that case, SDSU students should take it in stride and make sure to plan ahead so that they can schedule breaks and recovery time into their days.

Sara Rott is a junior studying journalism. Follow her on Twitter @sara_rott.