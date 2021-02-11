Credit/No Credit option extended indefinitely for duration of pandemic

The decision to extend the credit/no credit policy indefinitely during the pandemic was approved at the San Diego State Academic Senate meeting on Feb. 2.

The decision passed with 60-3 majority with six Senators abstaining.

The Senate originally planned to discuss the academic relief measure previously granted to students for the Spring and Fall 2020 semesters at their March meeting. However, that wasn’t soon enough for members of the Associated Students Executive Board, Christian Holt, Armando Sepulveda and Crystal Sanchez.

Students needed this guaranteed relief now, they said, because the challenges posed by the pandemic haven’t gone away, despite vaccine distribution offering a glimmer of hope.

“We’re coming here because students are going through all these mental stressors during the pandemic,” Holt said. “It could be familial things, financial burdens and just balancing this virtual environment with COVID-19. We’re coming back (to this policy) because these problems haven’t stopped.”

Students have until the last day of the semester to change their grading option.

This policy is best used for general education requirements such as courses in oral communication, written communication, critical thinking and math, according to the SDSU Office of Registrar website.

However it can be applied to major/minor related classes but this varies by department and college, so students are encouraged to consult their major academic advisor before making the switch to CR/NC.

Credit/no credit grades aren’t factored into a student’s GPA, academic probation or disqualification procedures.

A credit (CR) grade is given for work equivalent to a letter grade of C or higher for undergraduate classes and B or higher for graduate courses.

According to the Office of Registrar, choosing the credit/no credit option could impact a student’s financial aid eligibility. For specific help and information The Office Financial Aid maintains a frequently asked questions webpage and offers advising.

The approval of extending the credit/no credit option comes shortly after the contentious decision to replace Spring Break with four rest and recovery days.

“I’m happy to participate in shared governance and express student concerns and have their voices heard,” Holt said. “I think that’s been done but again, at times, it has not with the Spring Break decision.”

Find out more about the Credit/No Credit option on the Office of Registrar’s website.