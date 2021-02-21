SDSU student employees, faculty to be eligible for vaccinations pending county approval

San Diego State has announced that all faculty, staff and student employees will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once the County of San Diego moves into the next phase of Tier 1B, expected to be soon.

Once eligible, employees will receive an email from SDSU with instructions on how to book a vaccination appointment. Eligible individuals may choose where to be vaccinated, be it through a healthcare provider, a pharmacy, or through SDSU at Calpulli Center. Those who have made an appointment will be required to present either their RedID or a pay stub at their vaccination center, in addition to photo identification.

Once the university receives more vaccines and San Diego County expands Tier 1B eligibility, on-campus employees will be given priority.

“Any vaccine supply allocated to SHS (Student Health Services) will first be distributed to those members of the SDSU community who have been working on campus since March 2020. As additional vaccines become available, SHS will quickly expand eligibility to all other university faculty, staff, and students, who have not yet made appointments through the County or through their providers,” according to an email from SDSU Student Health Services.

Case numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the spring semester. Since Jan. 20, 70 positive cases among students living in on-campus housing have been reported. Additionally, there are 23 confirmed cases among faculty and staff who have been on campus, and 24 residential students are currently in quarantine.

SDSU students, faculty and staff are encouraged to receive the vaccine when it is their turn, and are reminded to continue wearing a facial covering and socially distancing even after receiving the vaccine. More information about how to make sure your mask fits properly can be found on the CDC’s website. For more information about vaccines at SDSU, visit the SHS website.