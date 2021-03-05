Football reveals schedule for 2021 season

San Diego State football senior linebacker Segun Olubi returns an interception for a touchdown during the Aztecs’ 34-10 win over Hawaii on Nov. 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

San Diego State football released its official schedule for the 2021 season on March 5, featuring 11 games starting on Sept. 4. The 2020 shortened schedule — which only featured Mountain West Conference opponents due to COVID-19 concerns — will not be replicated in 2021.

With construction of their new stadium still underway at the Mission Valley campus, Aztec home games will once again be played at Dignity Health Park in Carson, California in 2021.

The Scarlet and Black kick off their season with four non-conference opponents then wrap up their season with seven Mountain West conference games before a hopeful trip to the Mountain West Championship on Dec. 4.

The Aztecs open their season with a home game against New Mexico State, followed by a road trip to Tucson, Arizona to take on the University of Arizona of the Pac-12 Conference on Sept. 11. Another Pac-12 team, the University of Utah, will come to Dignity Health Park on Sept. 18, followed by the Towson University Tigers on Sept. 25.

Conference play for the Aztecs begins on Oct. 9 and features home games against New Mexico, Fresno State, Nevada and Boise State. The Scarlet and Black will travel to face San José State, Air Force, Hawaii and UNLV.

The entirety of the Aztecs’ 2021 schedule combined for a 35-33 record in 2020 with MWC opponents going 32-26 overall and 28-22 in conference games in 2020. Two of the Aztecs non-conference opponents (New Mexico State and Towson) did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Scarlet and Black played four opponents on their 2021 schedule in 2020 in Nevada, San José State, Hawaii and UNLV — all of whom are MWC opponents. The Aztecs are also slated to play in their first game against rival Fresno State since 2019. The Battle for the Old Oil Can was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns at Fresno State.