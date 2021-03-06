Women’s tennis opens 2021 play, serves loss to UC Irvine

San Diego State women’s tennis then-junior Tamara Arnold swings at the ball during the Aztecs’ 4-3 loss to Hawaii on Feb. 19, 2020 at the SDSU Tennis Center.

.For the first time in nearly a year, the San Diego State women’s tennis team played a competitive match of tennis.

The team opened its 2021 season with a convincing 6-1 victory over UC Irvine on Feb. 28 at the Aztec Tennis Center.

SDSU was originally meant to open their season on Feb. 20 against Cal State Fullerton, but a 14-day stoppage of play due to COVID-19 forced the Aztecs to postpone matches against CSUF and Hawaii.

Starting with doubles, SDSU senior Nnena Nadozie and junior Regina Pitts quickly dispatched UCI sophomore Jenna Schlatter and graduate senior Arianna Tillbury 6-1.

On the first court, senior Tamara Arnold and junior Alicia Melosch secured the second Aztec win with a 6-4 victory over UCI juniors Jessica Tsukiji and Alyssia Fossorier.

SDSU senior Abbie Mulbarger and freshman Cecile Morin finished the sweep by overcoming Anteaters’ junior Dasee Carter and freshman Emily Fowler by a 7-5 margin.

The Scarlet and Black continued to dominate on the court after transitioning to singles play.

Notching the first win was Nadozie, knocking off Schlatter 6-3, 6-1 on the third court. Following suit was Arnold, who defeated Tsujiki 6-4, 6-2 on court one.

Facing Fossorier on the fourth court, Morin held her own despite facing an upperclassman, sealing a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win.

The Anteaters prevented a shutout after Fowler dealt sophomore Agustina Rimoldi Godoy a 6-3, 6-3 loss on the sixth court.

It was the only win UCI would get. Anteater senior Halla Alajeely was defeated 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 by Pitts and Melosch dealt the finishing blow by beating Tillbury 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

With the victory, SDSU now rides a three-game winning streak that began on March 7, 2020 after a 6-1 victory over Grand Canyon University.

The Aztecs are back in action on March 7 when they host the University of San Diego at the Aztec Tennis Center.