Plans for possible in-person commencement announced

San Diego State grads could be celebrating in-person this May. Should conditions continue to improve and coronavirus cases continue to decline, the classes of 2020 and 2021 will have the option to participate in an in-person commencement, the university announced March 5.

While specific details are yet to be released, the university plans to hold three days of commencement exercises at an outdoor, off-campus venue on May 25, 26 and 27.

This option is not finalized, an email from the university said, and is dependent on state and local guidelines.

More information regarding the specific event type, guest policies and location will be shared no later than April 1, the university said.

Without these important details, some students are doubtful they would attend.

Fourth-year marketing student Isabel Barrandas said there’s “no point if we can’t have guests.”

For one 2020 graduate, it’s too little, too late.

“I’m a first-generation graduate, and I’ve had my fill of let downs from SDSU,” Diana Ramirez said. “I’m not paying any more attention to future promises. At this point, I’m just looking toward my graduate school graduation, hopefully in another year.”

However, other students were excited by the possibility of celebrating in-person.

“After all the hard work and memories at SDSU, it would mean the world to me to walk across the stage with my friends and family there,” journalism and media studies senior Alexandra Gex, said.

If conditions do not permit an in-person celebration, SDSU has a drive-through option also in the works.

The “CARmencement” will allow graduates to drive through campus with friends and family while faculty and staff cheer them on. It will include moving across a stage, reading graduates’ names aloud and professional photos, the university said in an email.

This option would be held beginning May 22 and continue through May 28.

In addition to the possible in-person and drive-through options, the university will offer a virtual option, similar to the one held last year.

An announcement about commencement plans for SDSU Imperial Valley will be made next week.

The university will continue to update the main commencement webpage as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This article was updated March 5 at 10:56 p.m. with additional quotes from students.