WandaVision Finale: What an emotional ride

Marvel fans, are we okay?

This weekend was a big deal for Marvel fans as the series finale of the hit TV show “WandaVision” debuted last Friday.

All of the twists and turns had us on the edge of our seats while we watched every bit of drama unfold over the last few episodes. The series, which aired for eight weeks on Disney+, took a very unique approach to its story while also diverging from the formula of Marvel’s previous films.

Although this amazing show has come to an end, Wanda Maximoff’s story is far from over.

Like a lot of Marvel fans, I could not wait to see how “WandaVision” was going to end. When I sat down to watch the final episode, I did, indeed, cry. Grab your tissues and fasten your seatbelts, everyone, you’re all in for a bumpy ride.

*Spoilers for the ending of “WandaVision”, go watch and come back if you have not seen it!*

I’ll give you some context: in episode eight, we were given two big reveals that had us up all night.

Reveal one: It was Agatha all along

In a strange turn of events, the nosy neighbor Agnes, played by Katheryn Hahn, is revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a sorceress from the era of the Salem witch trials who sensed Wanda’s magic.

Reveal two: Vision lives

Well, kinda. Tyler Hayward, played by Josh Stamberg – who I personally found to be a horrible person to begin with – brought him back as “White” Vision who, in the comics, is Vision minus his memories.



This brings us to the beginning of episode nine. I just want to talk about some of the key moments that stood out.

Agnes utters the words “the Scarlet Witch”, Wanda’s given hero name that, up until this point, has never been mentioned in the MCU.

The Darkhold, the evil book that held the fate of “The Scarlet Witch” in its pages. This book is essential to the future of the MCU and it is definitely not the last time we are going to see it.

It wouldn’t be a Marvel movie without some action and this was really a boss battle between the characters — Wanda versus Agatha, Vision fighting himself and S.W.O.R.D wedging themselves into the Hex.



At this point, we cut back to Vision’s battle, where we watch the two Visions standoff. When Hex Vision transferred his memories to White Vision, I was absolutely, emotionally overwhelmed.

Just like that, he flies off, leaving us wondering where he went. What does that mean?

No matter what Agatha threw at her, Wanda picked up quickly and took up Agatha’s tactics to use against her. This could be a callback to the comics — where Agatha teaches Wanda how to control her powers.

The finale of the battle with Agatha also gave us Scarlet Witch’s costume reveal. I personally love the new color scheme and think the new colors represent a new side of Wanda that we have yet to see.

With Agatha useless and her power drained, Wanda places her back under the hex of Agnes and possibly sets her up for future MCU features.

The overwhelming defeat of S.W.O.R.D., White Vision and Agatha is — in its own way — a happy ending.

However, we know that this also means the destruction of Wanda’s dream, her false reality.

I feel as though Wanda disassembling the Hex gave her some much-needed closure. Her saying goodbye to Vision, for the third time, really tugged at my heartstrings.

I found this to be a very powerful lesson on grief and coming to terms with loss. I was left in tears and truly felt Wanda’s pain. I feel as though everyone can sympathize with her in a way.



If you thought the show was done, think again because Marvel hit us with another cliffhanger post-credits scene.

After the credits rolled, Wanda is shown isolated in a cabin, learning how to use her powers. She hears the voices of her sons cry out for help. I swear goosebumps shot up my arms — what a way to leave the series! I was left with even more questions, like how will this play into Wanda’s next appearance in “Dr. Strange and The Multiverse of Madness”?



Wherever Marvel is going, I think leaving the show off like this was a great idea.

I mean, if this means Wanda’s about to destroy the multiverse to find her children, I’m with her. Although the show left many questions unanswered, we all know this to be the name of Marvel’s game and I am so excited to see what they do with the other scheduled series.

Sara Rott is a junior studying journalism. Follow her on Twitter @sara_rott.