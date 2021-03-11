Blog: Catlan Nguyen named editor in chief for 2021-22

Catlan Nguyen, the current social media editor at The Daily Aztec, has been named editor in chief for the 2021-22 academic year.

Since Fall 2019, Nguyen has contributed as a staff writer in the news, arts and video sections.

Prior to transferring and working at The Daily Aztec, Nguyen spent two years at San Joaquin Delta College. Nguyen wore many hats serving as a staff writer and photojournalist her first year at The Collegian. Then, she moved on to become entertainment editor, feature editor and eventually editor in chief.

Nguyen is passionate about helping journalists adapt to the new digital media age the world is entering. She values good reporting and writing but recognizes the importance of strong visuals and wants to emphasize photojournalism and page design next year.

She also recognizes the challenges The Daily Aztec has ahead of them as SDSU figures out how to transition back to in-person instruction in the upcoming academic year.

Because of this, Nguyen is ready to help her staff adapt to any change and play it by the ear.

Nguyen is currently a fourth-year journalism and sustainability student at San Diego State.

The Daily Aztec will soon begin hiring section editors for the 2021-22 school year. For more information, email current editor in chief Brenden Tuccinardi at editor@thedailyaztec.com.