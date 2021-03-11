Volleyball to play Thursday match at USD

San Diego State volleyball junior outside hitter Victoria O’Sullivan during the Aztecs’ 3-1 loss to Fresno State on Feb. 12, 2021 at Peterson Gym.

San Diego State volleyball announced Thursday afternoon its evening match against Utah State at 6 p.m. will now be played at the University of San Diego inside Peterson Gym.

According to a news release, the game will be played at USD as a result of a roof leak at Peterson Gym.

The match is still scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

San Diego has been experiencing inclement weather since Tuesday.

Aztecs’ head coach Brent Hilliard will get the opportunity to coach a “home” match inside his former program’s gym at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

SDSU is coming off four consecutive losses — two at Wyoming and two inside Peterson Gym against Nevada.

The Scarlet and Black haven’t won a match since they won the first set in the first game against the Wolf Pack.

Friday’s location for the match against the Aggies is still being determined, but is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.