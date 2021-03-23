Football spring practices postponed due to contact tracing concerns

San Diego State football then-senior offensive lineman Jalen Booth shakes Brady Hoke’s hand during the team’s Senior Night festivities before the Aztecs’ 29-17 win over Colorado State on Dec. 5, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

San Diego State football announced a second delay to the start of their spring practices last Tuesday. After its original start date delay on March 15 because of poor weather conditions, the team’s second attempt at starting spring practices came to a halt due to COVID-19 contact tracing in the football program. The spring practice schedule is expected to resume in the “coming weeks” and consist of 15 practices.

The news comes shortly after the announcement of the Aztecs’ 11-game 2021 regular season schedule, which consists of two Pac-12 Conference and seven Mountain West Conference opponents.

With a disappointing season behind them and a shiny new schedule on the horizon, head coach Brady Hoke is eager to get back on the field but is quick to acknowledge the importance of a healthy football program.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes remains our top priority,” Hoke said in a press release. “The good news is that no student-athletes are part of the contact tracing. They will continue to work out and we will be able to have a complete spring season.”

This pause of action is the first for the Aztecs since the COVID-19 pandemic started — even through 2020 summer camp and their shortened season. Hoke said it’s been a team effort regarding due diligence to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“I have said on several occasions how proud I am of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and university officials on how they have been able to navigate these unusual times,” Hoke said. “At the appropriate time, I look forward to starting spring practice and beginning our on-field work toward our 22nd championship.”