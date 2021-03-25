The Daily Aztec endorses students to vote in A.S. elections

The Editorial Board encourages students to make their voices heard in this year’s Associated Students elections.

The time has come again for San Diego State students to choose from among their classmates the leaders that will represent them in all areas of university decision-making, from individual college councils to the University Senate even all the way to the President’s Office.

It is essential that students make their voices heard in perhaps the most important way they can at SDSU. Participating in Associated Students elections may seem unimportant in the grand scheme of things – especially after the year we’ve all had – but that couldn’t be further from the truth. A.S. leaders are involved in almost every decision made at SDSU. They manage a multi-million-dollar budget made up of funds you provide through student fees and tuition.

This year alone, student leaders fought hard for academic relief measures we all have come to take for granted. Credit/no credit grading options would not be possible without the work of A.S. leaders in University Relations.

Leaders involved in External Relations lobbied on behalf of SDSU students at the California State University level and in the state legislature sponsoring and pushing through legislation that expanded ethnic studies requirements and bolstered financial support for the entire CSU.

The A.S. Food Pantry and recreation services continued to operate, despite several other CSU student governments choosing to pause these services for their constituents.

It’s not an easy task to advocate on behalf of more than 35,000 students, but as SDSU reopens to a changed world, embarking on an unprecedented return to in-person instruction and campus repopulation, strong and experienced leadership is essential.

At the end of the day, each candidate running in this year’s A.S. elections is qualified, passionate and hungry to lead SDSU into this new, uncharted territory.

To that end, this editorial board is not endorsing any individual candidates or slates. Ultimately, everyone running has students’ best interests in mind, whether that be leading the charge to put mental health first, lowering students’ fees, supporting SDSU’s diverse communities and making sure students feel heard, seen and listened to.

Instead, we’re challenging and endorsing SDSU students to vote. It only takes a few minutes – if even.

To learn more about each Executive Board candidate visit the A.S. Elections page on our website. Watch the debates, read the candidate profiles, do your research.

The polls are open – but not for much longer. The power is in your hands.

Voting in A.S. Elections ends tonight at 7 p.m. All SDSU students can vote on the SDSU Webportal.