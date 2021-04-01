In-person commencement to be held at Petco Park

San Diego State is moving forward with in-person commencement plans this May. After nearly a month of speculation, the university announced that ceremonies will be held at Petco Park in an email sent Thursday, April 1.

The same day that the university announced its plans to host graduation ceremonies at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres welcomed around 8,400 fans back for Opening Day – the first time since the start of the pandemic. Attendance at Petco Park was limited to 20% of the stadium’s capacity as San Diego County remains in the Red Tier in California’s reopening blueprint.

When the county advances to the Orange Tier, Petco Park will be permitted to increase capacity to 33% or approximately 14,000 people, according to guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

Graduates must register on April 12 if they wish to attend and more details about the number of guests permitted will be announced then as well.

All attendees will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear facial coverings and state travel advisories are still in effect.

The graduation dates for May 26, 27 and 28 remain the same. Both the classes of 2020 and 2021 will have the option to attend the event, as the former’s commencement has been continuously postponed since last May.

For family and friends who cannot attend, there will be a live stream of the ceremony available for viewing. There will also be a fully virtual celebration for graduates who are unable or choose not to attend, according to the announcement.

More information will be posted on the commencement site in the upcoming weeks.