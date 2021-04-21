Opinion: Why you should get the COVID-19 vaccine

It’s been a year since what’s felt like the world has shut down, a pandemic struck and barriers prevented us from going about our daily lives.

Now we have two vaccine options (three, once the safety of Johnson & Johnson is confirmed), none of which will stop COVID-19 but will bring us one step closer to normalcy.

Don’t be fooled by that word, our world has been forever changed by this global pandemic, and I believe we will never truly return to the way things were before.

The news publicizes the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine cause because they want us to be aware of what could happen.



Focusing on the benefits of vaccination because COVID-19 has had a personal and profound impact on me. Despite the fact that the virus has shown us so many negative things, I believe we should look on the bright side.

SAFETY

The number one priority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) number is to serve as the nation’s health protection agency. They ensure that all three of the vaccines are safe. They also list out all possible side effects that could happen and list all vaccine sites they keep you 15 minutes after to make sure that you don’t have any negative reactions.

HUGS

Okay, I have certainly missed hugging people. Getting fully vaccinated gives that greater chance of hugging people close to you. After a year without them, I think it can be said for all of us that we need a hug.

BUILDING A PROTECTION

The main purpose of a vaccine is to alert your immune system of the virus. This trains your immune system to create antibodies to prevent us from getting sick. It is no different than receiving the flu shot we get annually.

REUNIONS

If like me, you haven’t seen the people you love in almost a year then imagine the possibility of it. According to the CDC, you can gather with people without masks if you are fully vaccinated.



LOWERING THE RISK

Although we are not getting rid of COVID-19 fully, what we are doing is lowering the chance of getting the virus and spreading it. It would provide peace of mind knowing the people you are around are vaccinated and safe.

DON’T BELIEVE THE RUMORS

You are not going to grow a third arm. The government is not planning on inserting microchips into our bodies. The vaccine is not going to turn you into an alien or give you COVID-19. Make sure you are getting all your information off of CDC themselves or reliable websites.

WE CAN LIVE AGAIN

We might need to wear masks for the rest of the year and it’s a measure we should take if we want to go back to our daily life. After being trapped inside, I think all of us realized how great it would be to experience things we always took for granted. Going to school, seeing our grandparents or even leaving the house.

PERKS

There are perks to being vaccinated. We all like being rewarded and places around us are doing just that to help encourage vaccinations. Krispy Kreme donuts are offering a free donut for showing your vaccination card. Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to and from vaccination centers. Landini’s Pizzeria in Little Italy, those who get a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to purchase $1 slices of pizza every Tuesday in April.



I have been fully vaccinated and can assure you that side effects are not as they seem. You might have a sore arm but it varies among the people who get it. Some people have told me that getting the vaccine was an easier experience and less painful than receiving a flu shot. Others have said they felt really tired and sluggish the next day.

Currently, everyone should be eligible to receive the vaccine. Check the county website to find out more information.

All in all, we can gain the chance to save more lives with this vaccine, getting this vaccine can mean so much to specific people and we can gain the chance to save more lives with this vaccine.



As Derek Shepherd so optimistically says before starting any surgery in Grey’s Anatomy, “It’s a beautiful day to save lives.”

Sara Rott is a junior studying journalism. Follow her on Twitter @sara_rott.