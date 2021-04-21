Track and field wins six events at Long Beach Invite, Johnson earns Field Athlete of Week

San Diego State track and field freshman Simone Johnson jumps during the Aztecs’ 109-60 win over Utah in a dual meet on Feb. 25, 2021 at the Aztrack Sports Deck.

The San Diego State track and field team won six events at the Long Beach Invitational held this past Friday and Saturday. Freshman jumper Simone Johnson cleared 42-03.50 to earn Mountain West Conference Field Athlete of the Week honors. She now holds the second-best mark in the MWC.

The Aztecs had an athlete win four of six events on day one and two events on day two. This was not a team event and scores did not count towards a team total.

Multiple athletes set new personal records. Some athletes have now won multiple times this season and some have won in consecutive weeks.

Day 1 notables

Junior runner Nyjari McNeil won the 800-meter for the second week in a row. McNeil ran a season-best time of 2:10.00, just in front of sophomore runner Lauren Harper in second place with a time of 2:12.87.

Sophomore long-distance runner Jessica Kain backed up her win in the 3,000m two weeks ago, with a win in the 1,500m at the Long Beach Invitational with a time of 4:31.33. Her third win of the season, and her second in the 1,500m. Kain’s teammate, senior Emily Burd, finished in second with a personal best time of 4:35.79.

Junior thrower Jordyn Bryant continues her impressive season, winning both the discus (171-4) and shot put (47-11.75). This was Bryant’s sixth first-place finish of the season, two in the discus and four in shot put.

Day 2 notables

Johnson’s second-place finish in the triple jump was the highlight of the second day. Johnson cleared 42-03.50, good for the fourth-best jump in school history, and half an inch off of national champion Shanieka Thomas’ SDSU freshman record.

Senior hurdler Maya Brosch won the 400m hurdles race with a time of 1:00.25 followed by freshman Rhea Hoyte in second place, with a personal-best time of 1:01.84. Brosch has finished first in all four of the 400m hurdles races she has competed in this season.

Senior pole vaulter Kaitlin Heri finished in first after clearing 13-03.50, Heri’s fourth win in five meets. Sophomore Elizabeth Funk (12-11.50) took second followed by freshman Kaitlyn Swenson (12-05.50) and junior Delaney Fields (11-05.75) to round out the top four.

In the high jump, junior Jade Cany and freshman Thalia Wilson tied for second, clearing 5-05.00. For Wilson, it was a personal best.

The Aztecs’ next meet will take place on April 30 and May 1 at the UC Riverside-Long Beach State Invitational.