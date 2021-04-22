Pending FDA approval, CSU and UC will require COVID-19 vaccines in the fall

The California State University and University of California systems will require all students, faculty and staff (including auxiliary employees and contractors) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall, officials announced April 22.

CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro called the move “the most comprehensive and consequential university plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the country.”

The requirement is contingent upon one or more of the vaccines receiving full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. At this time, vaccines being administered across the country are approved under Emergency Use Authorizations.

The requirement will go into effect at the start of the Fall 2021 term or upon one or more vaccines receiving FDA approval, whichever comes later, a press release from the CSU stated.

The vaccination requirement will include exemptions on medical or religious grounds, according to the CSU press release. Also, before any changes being made to the CSU’s pre-existing vaccination and immunization requirements, the California State Student Association, CSU Academic Senate and labor unions will be involved, the press release said.

More details regarding exemptions and the implementation of the requirement are still under development and will be announced later.

In an email to the San Diego State community, President Adela de la Torre, Vice President of Student Affairs and Campus Diversity J. Luke Wood and Associated Students President Christian Holt reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to campus health and safety.

“SDSU, in alignment with the CSU, has a long history of existing immunization requirements and is committed to keeping our campus community informed as this new policy guidance is developed,” the email stated. “For now, and as we have for months, we continue to encourage everyone at SDSU to seek a vaccine appointment as soon as you are able to do so.”

On April 16, Californians aged 16 and up became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. For more information about how and where to schedule an appointment, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.

Appointments are also available at one of many San Diego County-operated sites, including on-campus at Viejas Arena.