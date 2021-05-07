Track and field wins nine events in last meet before Mountain West Championships 

San Diego State track and field senior sprinter Jalyn Harris runs during the annual Mountain West Challenge on April 7, 2021 at the Aztrack Sports Deck.

The San Diego State track and field team won nine events between the UC Riverside Invitational and Long Beach Throws and Jumps Fest this past weekend. The meet was co-hosted over three days between both schools.

The first day was highlighted by sophomore distance runner Jessica Kain. Kain placed second, almost four-tenths of a second behind first, in the 1,500-meter race with a personal-record time of 4:23.83, beating her previous PR by nearly eight seconds. Kain’s time is good for the fourth-best in SDSU history and the fastest time in the 1,500m since 1982.

The Aztecs’ lone event winner from the first day was sophomore mid-distance runner Lauren Harper. Harper won the 800m race with a time of 2:13.42, less than a second off her PR.

The Aztecs won seven events on Day 2, highlighted by junior thrower Jordyn Bryant’s victories in the shot put (51-03.50) and discus (166-11). It was the second time this season that Bryant has won the two events in the same meet. Bryant’s throw in the shot put is good for the fourth-best throw in school history.

Sophomore sprinter Jada Moore got the day started by winning the 100m dash with a personal-best time of 11.72.

The Aztecs earned the top two spots in the 400m hurdles. Freshman Rhea Hoyte placed first with a personal-best time of 59.02, two seconds better than her previous record. Hoyte’s teammate, senior Maya Brosh, finished second with a time of 1:00.34.

Senior runner Jalyn Harris won the 400m dash for the second time this season with a time of 54.84, marking Harris’ fourth first-place finish this season.

Junior mid-distance runner Nyjari McNeil took first in the 800m for the third-straight meet. McNeil ran a season-best time of 2:08.58, over four seconds faster than second place.

The Scarlet and Black finished the second day by winning the 4x400m relay in dominating fashion. The team consisting of Brosch, Harris, Moore and McNeil finished in 3:41.35 — 14 seconds ahead of the next team. It was the fastest time run by a SDSU 4×400 team this season.

During the third day of competition, senior pole vaulter Kaitlin Heri got her fifth first-place finish of the season. Heri won with a jump of 13-01.50.

Senior Asia Smith and freshman Thalia Wilson each took third in the long jump and high jump, respectively. Smith jumped a season-best 18-03.00 and Wilson cleared a personal-best 5-07.00.

Up next…

Next for the Aztecs is the Mountain West Conference Championships May 13-15 in Fresno, Calif.