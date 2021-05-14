South Campus Plaza vandalism suspect arrested

On March 9, SDSU Police responded to reports of anti-Semitic vandalism, including swastikas, on an exterior wall of South Campus Plaza North off College Ave.

On May 14, San Diego State University Police arrested a 50-year-old man in connection to anti-Semitic vandalism found at South Campus Plaza North on March 9.

According to a UPD press release, the suspect, Tri Boomer Sov, is not an SDSU student and was charged with misdemeanor vandalism while in custody on another unrelated incident.

Sov’s arrest comes just after the university announced it was investigating a student’s anti-Semitic social media post, as well as a break-in at the Rabbi of the Chabad House at SDSU’s home.

Sov is scheduled to be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court on Friday. The San Diego City Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.