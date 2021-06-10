2021-22 Sports Editor: Jason Freund

Jason Freund has been named Sports Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Prior to becoming Sports Editor, Freund was a senior staff writer for The Daily Aztec, covering various topics in sports, news and arts and culture. He also created Daily Aztec Music (DAM!) podcast, hosting alongside Ryan Hardison, the incoming Arts and Culture Editor of The Daily Aztec.

Transferring into San Diego State from Grossmont College in fall 2019, Freund was a writer and editor, a field producer at KUSI and the head of the sports department at Grossmont’s Griffin Radio.

In his free time, Freund enjoys running, biking, going to the gym, watching baseball and writing about all things sports.

Jason Freund is a senior studying journalism.