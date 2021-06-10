2021-22 Multimedia Assistant Editor: Jayne Yutig

Jayne Yutig has been named Multimedia Assistant Editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

Prior to becoming Multimedia Assistant Editor, Yutig transferred to San Diego State from San Diego Miramar Community College in fall 2020. Since her time at The Daily Aztec, she has written notable news stories, personality features and opinion editorials in addition to producing top tier video content for our audience.

By fully understanding the fundamentals of multimedia and technology involved in journalism, Yutig has the capability to shine in this position.

In her free time, Yutig enjoys cooking, watching food shows and reality television, quality time with friends and family, attending live concerts, traveling and reading magazines.

Jayne Yutig is a senior studying journalism.