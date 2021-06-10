2021-22 Mundo Azteca Assistant Editor: Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte has been renamed Assistant Mundo Azteca editor of The Daily Aztec for the 2021-22 academic year.

In early 2021, Bazarte became the Assistant Mundo Azteca Editor and will continue in this role into the 2021-22 school year to truly ensure the section is a place where our readers can trust them with their news.

Bazarte’s goal is to become the voice for the voiceless. Growing up, she was a proud daughter of two immigrants and lived with the fear of one day not seeing them again. As a girl who came from City Heights where violence was prominent, she started to dream big, therefore, she started to create her own ways to provide a voice and become a leader.

At San Diego Mesa College, Bazarte became a writer and the social media editor for the newspaper, The Mesa Press. Bazarte also pioneered Mesa College’s first podcast program named “Something Newsy Podcast”.

After graduating from Mesa College, she created her own podcast, “Through My Glasses” and practiced journalism independently by attending local protests and reporting about them on social media platforms.

After getting accepted into San Diego State, she became a radio host at KCR SDSU and created the show “Morritas Night” with her co-host, Carolina, where they provide news to their audience and provide a place for local artists to shine. She also serves as the president of SDSU’s National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).

Her hobbies include traveling, watching investigative news, listening to podcasts and music, spending time with her family, playing and watching sports.

Karina Bazarte is a senior studying journalism and Spanish.